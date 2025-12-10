Moroccan delegation reviews Sharjah youth empowerment experience

SHARJAH, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- – Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators in Sharjah has received a delegation from Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication as part of a programme to exchange expertise and review the foundation’s experience in youth development.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation between the two sides and support the development of initiatives that build youth skills in both Sharjah and Morocco.

The delegation was received by Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, and the directors of the Rubu’ Qarn’s member organisations: Sharjah Children, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth, and the Sharjah Foundation for Capacity Development.

The visiting delegation included Kenza Abu Rumman, Director of the Youth Sector at the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication of Morocco, and several heads of strategic and executive departments within the Ministry.

Sheikha Jawaher said the visit reflects the strong ties between the UAE and Morocco and their shared commitment to empowering future generations. She noted that the recent visit of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, to Morocco opened new opportunities for cultural and social cooperation and highlighted the importance both sides place on family and youth development.

She added that Morocco’s experience in youth programmes offers valuable insights for joint initiatives.

The week-long visit programme offers the delegation an overview of the Rubu’ Qarn’s holistic system. This includes tours of Rubu’ Qarn institutions: Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and Sharjah Capacity Building, as well as Rubu’ Qarn’s specialised centres in science and technology, life skills, music, theatre, and performing arts.

The delegation will also visit FANN – Media Discovery Platform – and its prominent role in building the creative and innovative personalities of children and youth, and achieving sustainable development in the field of media arts culture among children and youth.

The delegation’s agenda also includes visits to several leading Sharjah institutions, including the Sharjah Scouts Commission, to learn about its scouting skills system and development programmes; the Sharjah Olympic Women's Sports Centre, a leading example of women's empowerment in sports; the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology to learn about the scientific experience of the "SharjahSat" project and explore the emirate's efforts in the fields of space and advanced technologies.