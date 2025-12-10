Agricultural licences in Abu Dhabi rise 29% in 9 months: ADRA

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm overseeing the business sector, reported strong growth in agricultural, fisheries and livestock licences in the first nine months of 2025, driven by the emirate’s food security strategy and rising investor interest.

ADRA said 152 new licences were issued between January and September, up 29 percent from 118 in the same period last year. Active licences reached 1,425 by the end of the third quarter, a 13.5 percent increase from 1,255 a year earlier.

Agricultural, fisheries, and livestock licences issued in the Al Ain region accounted for the majority of licences, representing 61.8 percent of all new licences during the first nine months of 2025, and 63 percent of all active licences across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Ain issued 94 new agricultural licences during the period, bringing its total to 896. These businesses support food security in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, create jobs, and enhance economic growth.

The agricultural sector is one of the priority areas of ADDED’s integrated development plans for Al Ain, focusing on strengthening public-private partnerships, expanding opportunities, and developing talent in line with Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, diversified, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

The agricultural sector is expected to continue growing following a recent decision that expands the number of permitted on-farm economic activities from 71 to 145 under updated regulations governing commercial use of farms.

Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said, “Abu Dhabi is focused on providing an integrated ecosystem to support agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities due to their vital role in achieving food security, a top priority of economies worldwide."

The continued high growth of economic licences in the sector over recent years reflects the effectiveness of initiatives launched by various entities in the emirate, including ADAFSA, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and ADRA, to support investors and entrepreneurs in seizing opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock.

ADRA continues to introduce initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business in the agricultural sector by offering support programmes for entrepreneurs and investors. The Farm Licence enables UAE nationals who own private farms to conduct up to 145 economic activities, contributing to agricultural development and opening diverse opportunities, including agri-industries, recreational, and heritage activities.

Freelancer and Tajer Abu Dhabi licences include several advisory activities related to agriculture, fisheries, and livestock.

Al Mansoori added, “We are working to develop the agricultural sector under the direct supervision of the Committee for Economic Activities on Farms, formed under the direction of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and includes members from ADDED, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and ADAFSA."

In 2024, new agricultural, fisheries and livestock licences in Abu Dhabi rose 103 percent. The value of agricultural, forestry and fisheries output increased 38 percent over five years, from AED6.8 billion in 2019 to AED9.5 billion in 2024, while agricultural and food product exports grew 37.5 percent to AED8.7 billion.