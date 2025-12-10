UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Mishaal bin Badr

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Mishaal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to King Salman.