UAE marks Human Rights Day with notable achievements

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is marking Human Rights Day, reaffirming its notable achievements in advancing and safeguarding civil, political, economic, cultural and social rights for all segments of society.

The country continues to strengthen its legislative and regulatory frameworks, supported by national plans, programmes and development strategies designed to uphold human rights, ensure a dignified standard of living and safeguard human dignity in line with the Constitution and the law. These measures contribute to building a society founded on justice, tolerance and openness.

The UAE, which has served three terms on the UN Human Rights Council, has announced its candidacy for the 2028–2030 term, reflecting its belief in the Council’s pivotal role in promoting and protecting human rights.

The United Arab Emirates has formulated a comprehensive system of national policies and strategies that promotes and protects human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The UAE has also expanded initiatives to reinforce labour protections and ensure a fair balance between the rights of workers and employers. Key initiatives include the labour entitlements insurance scheme, the unemployment insurance scheme, the savings scheme, the wage protection system and the health insurance system.

Since the beginning of 2024, the UAE has implemented amendments to the Federal Law regulating labour relations, which help accelerate the resolution of labour complaints referred to the judiciary. It has also reinforced protections for domestic workers through legislation such as Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 on Domestic Workers.

The UAE is also recognised as the first in the region to implement the midday work ban, which prohibits labour outdoors under direct sunlight from 12:30 to 15:00 between 15th June and 15th September each year.

Protecting and promoting the rights of women and children remains a national priority. Policies cover all aspects of family welfare, including health, education, recreation and development, ensuring opportunities for a dignified life and a better future.

The UAE has established the Ministry of Family to implement programmes and initiatives to protect families and individuals from violence, and to draft and execute policies and legislation related to child welfare, covering social, psychological, educational and health rights.

The country has also issued the National Policy for the Promotion of Women's Health and enacted a ministerial decision mandating private joint-stock companies in the UAE to allocate at least one seat for women on their boards of directors after the completion of the current board's term.