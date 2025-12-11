BRIDGE Summit 2025 drives $200 million deal to establish UAE as world’s new epicentre for advanced media production

ABUD HABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- BRIDGE Summit 2025 witnessed a major milestone on as Archeo Futurus, Trillium Technologies and Daywalker Global formalised a landmark strategic partnership that positions the UAE as the world’s new epicentre for compute, advanced media production and next-generation education.

Announced during a press conference titled “UAE: The New Hub of Compute, the Engine Powering the Evolution of Global Media, Tech and Education,” the agreement reflects the growing confidence global innovators are placing in Abu Dhabi as a base for technological and creative expansion.

The announcement was delivered by Kyle Barnette, CEO of Archeo Futurus, joined by his partners Wesley Snipes, the legendary superstar and CEO of Daywalker Group; John Al Mansour, CEO of Treasures Petroleum North America and Partner at Archeo Futurus; and Danial Kluss, Chairman of Archeo Futurus. Together, they outlined a multi-dimensional partnership anchored by a $200 million investment that will bring long-term economic, cultural and technological value to the UAE.

At the heart of the announcement is a commitment to establish a Media and Technology Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi beginning in 2026 — a facility centred on hyper-efficient advanced computing, cloud technologies, AI infrastructure, and cutting-edge media production capabilities. The group also revealed its intention to film at least two major motion pictures in the UAE next year, anchoring new creative industries and talent pipelines in the region.

To support this effort, they created Trillium Technologies and launched the first bond ever securitized by compute and currently listed in the US and the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Speaking during the Summit, Kyle Barnette, CEO of Archeo Futurus, said: “It is an honor and great privilege to be at BRIDGE in the amazing United Arab Emirates, a place where innovation, possibility and dreams are made manifest. We view the UAE as one of our most important global hubs for deploying our advanced computing technologies and expanding our major film, media and education initiatives.

Barnette described why the group selected Abu Dhabi and UAE as the centre of this global platform. “Our full intention is to support the UAE as it strengthens its position as a global leader in efficient computing, film, digital media and education. We are committed to investing in the development of local talent across technology and the arts. Our mission aligns with the UAE’s national vision for science, technology and innovation. We also believe the UAE is uniquely positioned to serve as a global centre for education and scientific exchange.”

Concluding his remarks, Barnette added: “Together with our dear partners in UAE we are building a worldwide platform for technology, media and education, and we intend for the UAE to stand at its center. Together, we look forward to creating lasting opportunities for innovation, content creation, workforce development and global impact. Again I want to sincerely thank the United Arab Emirates and especially Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed for his great support and collaboration.”

John Al Mansour, CEO of Treasures Petroleum North America and Partner at Archeo Futurus commented, “The UAE is not just keeping pace with global technological change - it is defining it. What we are witnessing today is the emergence of a nation that understands the power of compute, the limitless potential of AI, and the transformative impact of next-generation media ecosystems. We are proud to contribute to an environment where groundbreaking ideas become industries and where global talent comes to create what’s next.

The agreement marks one of the most significant outcomes of BRIDGE Summit 2025, creating new opportunities for investment, production, innovation and talent development across multiple sectors. It further strengthens the UAE’s rapidly expanding role as a global launchpad for future industries — from AI and high-performance computers to creative content, digital culture and advanced manufacturing.

The UAE strengthened its position as a global connector for media, technology and culture as BRIDGE Summit 2025 closed on Wednesday with a wide-ranging roster of new agreements, underscoring its scale as the world’s largest debut media event. The Summit marked a major expansion of the UAE’s strategic influence, unveiling partnerships that span content, artificial intelligence, robotics, youth development, global distribution, digital culture and future-ready media ecosystems. More than 30 MoUs were signed across three days, reflecting the Summit’s ability to generate new commercial pathways and cross-border collaborations.