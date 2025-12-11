Debut episode of AboFlah's live competition show 'King of Knowledge' launched at BRIDGE Summit

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- At the BRIDGE Summit 2025, Arab content creator Hassan Suleiman, known as AboFlah, premiered the first live episode of his competition show “King of Knowledge.” He introduced his debut on-ground show to a full hall, which is built on rapid questioning, real-time decision-making, and elimination rounds that narrowed the field from 100 contestants to a single winner.

The live show began with a set by drummer and creator Christine Bejjani. Her recognizable style, already established across major platforms, pushed the energy in the hall and set up the competition.

The competition opened with 100 audience members brought on as contestants. Each received a sealed envelope with six answer cards: four multiple-choice cards in red, green, yellow, and orange, and two cards marked True (green) and False (red).

These cards shaped the game’s structure. Contestants moved to the next round only after AboFlah read each question and they raised the correct card. The format kept conditions equal and set a clear path toward the “King of Knowledge” title.

The production, filmed for later broadcast, ran fully live. Contestants heard each question from AboFlah and answered by raising their cards, which turned the audience into active players rather than spectators.

In a charged atmosphere, the first round opened with rapid-fire questions that tested players’ ability to make quick decisions under pressure. Tension rose with the second round, titled “Now It’s Serious,” which featured more in-depth questions and reduced the number of finalists, intensifying the competition.

The show then shifted to a True or False segment, which became one of the most animated parts of the night. AboFlah added brief jokes to each question while a 360-degree camera scanned the room for reactions. Contestants were told that anyone who raised the wrong card and corrected it fast would appear on the big screen. The format showed that the series aims to test knowledge while keeping the experience sharp and entertaining.

The final round brought the competition to its peak with only ten contestants left. Each stood before a board marked with colored circles that had to be paired with matching lines in under two minutes. No lines could cross. The remaining finalists were blindfolded to raise the tension in the hall.

The task required calm focus, quick reasoning, and clear visual judgment. Yemini participant Mohammed solved the puzzle in 20 seconds and was crowned “King of Knowledge.”