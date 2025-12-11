BRIDGE Summit 2025: Trust, depth in focus as women reframe longform storytelling

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Longform storytelling is re-emerging as one of the most essential anchors of trust, depth, and opportunity in a fragmented information landscape, according to global media leaders convening at BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The session, “Longform’s Next Act” brought together EbonyLife Group CEO Mo Abudu, Forbes Executive Vice President Moira Forbes, and Fast Company & Inc. CEO Stephanie Mehta, moderated by Digital & Savvy founder Maha Abouelenein, to confront a defining question: how can longform be rebuilt for a world that demands both speed and substance?

Mo Abudu said the medium’s resilience lies not in resisting digital trends, but in flexing with audience behavior. “Longform is here to stay. People want variety. In the same week, a 61-year-old like me will watch a three-hour movie, go on Snapchat, and listen to a 20-minute podcast. Variety is the spice of life, and audiences want that variety.”

She described how her own creative mission was born from absence. “I grew up in Britain, and as a Nigerian, I couldn’t find content that reflected my identity. Out of 2,000 films in London, only a few appeal to African audiences. So I chose to target my audience to Africa, which is home to more than 30,000 ethnic groups, including 250 in Nigeria alone, creating vast opportunities for culturally rich storytelling. We have a rapidly expanding young audience — 70% of Africa’s population — and a diaspora that makes up half of my viewership.”

Moira Forbes underscored that structural forces may push media toward brevity, but the fundamentals remain unchanged. “Long-form stories will not disappear, even though algorithms are pushing platforms towards shorter content.”

She dismissed the notion that artificial intelligence will replace human judgment, warning that organizations optimized solely for short-form content must also invest in deeper reporting. “Trust and credibility — not speed — are the real currency of modern media. Long-form storytelling is what consistently forges that connection.”

Stephanie Mehta reframed longform entirely, saying that depth is what defines duration. “A 500-word story can be longform if it is deeply reported and original, just as a 4,000-word investigation, documentary or podcast can be.”

She described the new production logic taking shape across global newsrooms: begin with rigorous reporting, then extend its reach through explainers, social-first edits, newsletters or live discussions, often anchored by the same creator. “The Bridge Summit’s cross-platform ecosystem enables exactly this kind of multi-format storytelling to thrive. Community — and even fandom — will be the real metric. You need to create a product readers feel deeply about, something they feel is theirs.”

As reflected on the BRIDGE Summit 2025 stage, the future of longform is not a battle of formats, but an expansion of narrative power enabled by a global media ecosystem that Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to convene.

The panel was part of a 300+ session program that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit is taking place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.