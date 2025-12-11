BRIDGE Summit: Arsène Wenger tells how enduring legacies built on values, not headlines

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) --Arsène Wenger brought a packed Forum Stage at the BRIDE Summit to a reflective hush on Wednesday as he laid out what it truly means to “build a legacy that speaks for itself.”

The legendary former Arsenal manager – now FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development – said success built on values, discipline and belief lasts far longer than victories measured in a single season.

Wenger, nicknamed Le Professeur by fans, opened by noting football’s expanding global reach, with 211 countries competing for a place on the world stage – proof, he said, that “the difference between nations is reducing,” and that the sport’s future depends on opportunity, not privilege. “When you compete, you want to know how good you are,” he said. “There is only one way to do that – go to the World Cup.”

Reflecting on his own early days in North London, he recalled the scrutiny that met his arrival in English football and the pressure to bend to media expectations. What kept him steady, he said, was a clear internal compass: “My job was always to make the club bigger as an institution, influence the philosophy of how we play, and improve players as individuals. The club was always above me – I was there to serve it.”

That consistency, he admitted, was most tested under stress. “Stress comes from unpredictability, from lacking control,” said the Frenchman who became one of English football history’s longest serving managers after close to 22 years in charge of the London club. “But in those moments, I always asked myself: Why am I doing this? What is important in my day? That gave me strength.”

The 76-year-old argued that the most underestimated skill in leadership – whether in football, business or public life – is the ability to shorten crises. “Most of the time, players know what isn’t working, but they won’t tell you,” he said with a smile. “Your job is to find out quickly. Every game you lose makes you weaker. In 22 years [at Arsenal], I never lost three games in a row because I always said: we don’t have to win the next one – we must not lose it.”

In today’s impatient, attention-driven world, Wenger defended patience as a competitive advantage – one rooted in faith in people. “Not everybody develops at the same pace. People surprise you – in good and bad ways. But when their needs are met, when they feel they belong, they give you their best. That requires communication, consistency, honesty and trust.”

Turning to his current work at FIFA, Wenger described the global talent development programme he created – one that now spans 60 countries. “Many children never get a chance to show their talent. We identify them, build academies, educate them and give them four years of structured opportunity. Every country can apply. For me, it is a social responsibility to give every talent a chance.”

Pressed by celebrated Arsenal fan and moderator Robbie Lyle on how FIFA chooses countries amid varying political and financial realities, Wenger explained that each federation is evaluated through a technical team that reviews conditions, safety and readiness to support young athletes. “At the end of this year we will have 60 academies for boys and girls. We are nearly all over the world.”

The session closed on a question that delighted Arsenal fans waving shirts in the crowd: Can Arsenal win the league this year? Wenger didn’t hesitate. “Arsenal will win the league,” he declared, citing the squad’s balance, defensive solidity and a competitive landscape that, in his view, favours them. “We have the best team. The others look less strong over the long distance.”

Before stepping off stage, he offered a final message – one that tied the session back to the Summit’s central theme of legacy: “To young coaches, of course you want trophies. But try to generate values. Values survive longer than the trophies you win – and they mean more to everybody.”

Wenger’s reflections – part philosophy, part leadership masterclass – underlined a core principle: results may define seasons, but character defines careers.

And at BRIDGE Summit 2025, his words resonated far beyond the football pitch.