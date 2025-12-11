BRIDGE Summit 2025: Technology helps music find new ways to engage with fandom or compress production timelines

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Technology, creativity and the artist-fan ecosystem are being reimagined for music production in the age of AI – this was the message that set apart conversations with artists and producers on the concluding day of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi on December 10.

“Fans are the future of marketing of music and without them there is no artist or a way to get to the world. They are the army that helps you hack the algorithm,” vouched renowned songwriter-producer Julian Bunetta, as he explained his vision behind founding the direct-to-consumer platform Notebook in a fireside conversation titled “Building the Future of Artist Independence” with Tomas Mier, journalist at Rolling Stone. Bunetta shared how his experiences with artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Julia Michaels inspired him to launch Notebook, a private space where artists can connect directly with their superfans, own their creative journey, and build lasting, independent careers.

Co-founded with singer Julia to provide artists with a sustainable way to connect with fans and make a living while also giving fans a role in the creative process, Notebook had helped “create a safe space for artists who are sensitive”, he stated. “When you are behind a paywall and you have to put in your phone number and credit card details, it is enough of a barrier to get rid of the trolls on the Internet.”

Fan meetups with artists are also possible with a QR code through Notebook, Bunetta pointed out. Fans can also engage in the music creation process by influencing song choices and providing feedback in real-time.

“At Notebook, we are trying to untangle the rights tree with the rights holders and songwriters and producers,” added Bunetta about addressing shrinking royalties and revenue from streaming services.

Bunetta divulged that Notebook is collaborating with a boy band led by Simon Cowell launching it in Netflix in a “behind-the-scenes a documentary style” in the new year. It is like building history and it will be exciting for fans too, he hoped.

“AI did not replace creativity. It removed the limits and opened space for anyone with an idea to turn it into art,” said King Willonius as he explained how artificial intelligence is transforming the way artists imagine and produce music. During his session titled ‘This Is How I Reimagined Music with AI’ the award-winning comedian, filmmaker, and cultural innovator traced the journey from his viral hit “BBL Drizzy,” the first AI sample song in music history, to a broader rethinking of how human experience and machine intelligence can work together.

Throughout the session, he emphasized the cultural shift underway. Artists no longer need institutional approval to experiment with or share their work. With AI as a creative partner, they can cross genres, remix nostalgia, and respond to trends with greater immediacy.

Willonius showed how his fast, improvisational workflow operates in practice. He rebuilt the SpongeBob SquarePants theme into a soulful reinterpretation and produced visuals in a single afternoon. He demonstrated how AI compresses production timelines while enabling instant changes to vocals, beats, and concepts to keep pace with online culture.

To prove his point, he engaged with the audience and created a song in real time. Participants pitched lyrics, musical arrangement, and genre choices, and he assembled the piece on the spot. It showed how quickly ideas can move from suggestion to finished sound when AI is part of the creative process.