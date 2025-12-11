Grand Imam of Al-Azhar receives Zayed Award for Human Fraternity jury members

CAIRO, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has received members of the award’s 2026 judging committee at Al-Azhar headquarters in Cairo.

The visiting delegation of the independent global award included Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva; former President of the European Council Charles Michel; Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

During the meeting, Grand Imam Al-Tayeb welcomed the jury members and stressed that this first visit of the committee to Egypt represents an extension of the journey of human fraternity that began in Cairo in 2017 and culminated in His Eminence’s signing of the Document on Human Fraternity alongside the late His Holiness Pope Francis, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2019.

Grand Imam Al-Tayeb added that the award named after the ‘Wise Man of the Arabs’ - the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - stands as a continuation of his noble legacy in serving humanity and supporting the weak and vulnerable and extended his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who stands as the foremost supporter of the path of human fraternity.

He added that all religions uphold the values of peace, fraternity, and coexistence — universal human values that humanity is now in utmost need of strengthening in societies, especially as today’s world is plagued by wars and conflicts.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar expressed his confidence in the sincere efforts undertaken by the members of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee to achieve the goals of the Document on Human Fraternity, for which the award was established.

He noted that history is a guide to help lay the foundations of peace and fraternity in the world, stressing that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has today become one of the most important independent global platforms honoring genuine humanitarian efforts and initiatives.

His Eminence called on the jury members to shoulder their historic responsibility in selecting individuals and initiatives that embody the spirit of human fraternity in its highest form, and that present to the world inspiring models that demonstrate peace and understanding are possible, no matter how great the challenges and how diverse cultures may be.

For their part, the members of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee affirmed their commitment to select honourees following in the footsteps of honorary recipients Grand Imam Al-Tayeb and the late Pope Francis, for the award’s seventh edition.