Mongolian Embassy hosts reception to mark Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Embassy of Mongolia in the UAE hosted a reception on Wednesday to mark the 101st anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic in Abu Dhabi.

The reception was attended by Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

Odonbaatar Shijeekhuu, Ambassador of Mongolia to the UAE, underlined the strength of relations between the UAE and Mongolia, affirming that both nations are keen to seize opportunities to further develop ties in a way that serves their mutual interests and supports prosperity for their peoples.