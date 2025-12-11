Investopia to launch new edition of Global Talks in Dublin on December 15

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Investopia, the UAE’s global investment platform, will host a new edition of its global dialogue series in Dublin, Ireland, on 15th December.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Investopia, will attend the event to explore opportunities for strengthening economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Ireland. The discussions will focus on new economy sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, and investment, along with other high-growth areas in both markets.

About 250 senior officials, executives and business leaders from the UAE and Ireland are expected to take part in the " Investopia Global Dublin" dialogue, organised in collaboration with Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR).

During the event, Al Marri will hold bilateral meetings with Irish ministers, officials, and business leaders to discuss economic cooperation, investment prospects and the UAE’s approach to building sustainable global partnerships in the future economy.

The dialogue will focus on global economic shifts and enhancing public-private collaboration in vital sectors. The agenda features six panel discussions, including the rising role of FDI in Shaping Future Industries, Investing in the Future, Unlocking Opportunity for Irish Companies Across the Emirates, The AI Horizon: The Infrastructure Opportunity, and Real Estate & Housing: Building the Future.

The event will also feature four roundtable meetings and one-on-one business meetings between representatives of the public and private sectors from both countries. These sessions aim to enhance communication between investors and decision-makers and enable companies to forge new partnerships in technology, AI, and infrastructure.