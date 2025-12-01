Sharjah opens thrilling new season with 2025 World Championship Week

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the emirate is set to host the much-anticipated "Sharjah World Championship Week," the final round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, "Grand Prix of Sharjah," in its 24th edition. Organized by "Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA)," the event will take place from December 19th to 21st, marking the conclusion of the thrilling season as it determines the world champions for the 2025 season for both drivers and teams.

The details of the race will be announced on Friday, December 19, during a press conference to be held at the Hotel Holiday International in Sharjah. The conference will be attended by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, Nicolo Di San Germano, UIM F1 H2O promoter, along with drivers from UAE teams competing in the championship. Key participants include Shaun Torrente from Victory Team under the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), Rusty Wyatt and Stefan Arand from Sharjah Team under the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMSC), and Mansoor Al Mansoori; a prominent Emirati powerboat racer; from Abu Dhabi Team under the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), alongside officials and representatives from governmental entities in the Emirate of Sharjah who are strategic partners in the event.

The final round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship will be held at Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon, with elite drivers from around the world competing for the top three positions in what is considered the biggest and most prominent event of its kind globally. This takes place during the "Sharjah World Championships Week," which attracts a selection of world champions in powerboat racing.

The Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship consists of a series of international single-seater powerboat races. From the UAE, several teams are competing for this year’s championship title:

-Sharjah Team, under the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMSC), currently ranked second in team performance. The team features Canadian Rusty Wyatt, ranked fourth in individual standings, Estonian Stefan Arand, and Finnish driver Filip Roms.

-Abu Dhabi Team, under the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC), ranked fifth in team standings, includes Rashid Al Qamzi, Mansoor Al Mansoori, and Erik Stark.

-Victory Team, under the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), ranked first among teams, is represented by Ahmed Al Fahim, Alec Weckstrom, and Shaun Torrente, currently leading the individual standings.

Full Schedule for the "Sharjah Grand Prix":

Thursday, December 18, 2025:

-Environmental initiative: "Tree Plantation Campaign to Reduce Carbon Emissions," organized by SCTDA in collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah.

Friday, December 19, 2025:

-09:00 – 10:00 AM: Teams registration.

-09:00 – 11:00 AM: Press conference at Hotel Holiday International – Sharjah to announce event details.

-09:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Technical scrutineering.

-2:00 – 4:00 PM: Free practice 1.

Saturday, December 20, 2025:

-08:30 – 09:00 AM: Drivers briefing.

-09:30 – 10:30 AM: Qualifications.

-03:05 – 03:20 PM: Sprint Race 1.

-03:45 – 04:00 PM: Sprint Race 2.

-04:00 PM: Sprint Races Prize Giving Ceremony.

Sunday, December 21, 2025:

-10:00 – 11:00 AM: Warm-up.

-2:50 PM: Parade lap F1H2O.

-03:05 – 03:50 PM: ROAD TO SHARJAH - GRAND PRIX OF SHARJAH.

-03:50 PM: Prize Giving Ceremony.

Track Details for the " Grand Prix of Sharjah " Circuit

-Location: Khalid Lagoon, Sharjah

-Length of one lap: 2,057 meters

-Number of turns: 5 turns (four red buoys and one yellow buoy)

-Max Number of participating boats: 22 boats

-Longest straight line: 585 meters (parallel to Khalid Lake Corniche)

-Shortest straight line: 260 meters (between the first and second turns)

The 23rd edition of the “Grand Prix of Sharjah” round in the UIM F1H2O World Championship witnessed fierce competition among top global drivers. The event in the previous year (2024), concluded with Jonas Andersson of Team Vietnam, boat number 1, claiming first place. Swedish driver Erik Stark of Team Victory, boat number 4 finished second, and Canadian driver Rusty Wyatt of Team Sharjah, boat number 17, secured third place.

The F1H2O World Championship is one of the most renowned marine sports globally. From the moment engines roar to life and competitors race through sharp turns requiring exceptional skill and precision, to the final award ceremony, the event promises excitement and entertainment.