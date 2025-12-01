Abdullah bin Zayed receives Jordanian Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan, as well as ways to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation across sectors aligned with the two countries’ development priorities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Safadi's visit, reaffirming the depth of the privilged fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan.

The two sides also discussed developments in the Middle East, foremost among them the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, both parties stressed the importance of advancing the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan in all its phases and entitlements, in a manner that supports lasting security and peace in the region and meets the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity.

They also discussed the escalation in the occupied West Bank and underscored the need to de-escalate tensions and revive political efforts aimed at achieving the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy.

The two top diplomats further exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.