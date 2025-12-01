From wheelchair to walking:11-year-old patient's inspiring recovery after complex brain injury

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In a powerful testament to resilience, expert care and the promise of advanced rehabilitation, eleven-year-old Al Shagira has taken her first unaided steps at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, marking a remarkable turnaround just months after a severe brain infection left her unable to speak, move or perform basic daily tasks.

Al Shagira started her course of rehabilitation therapy at the hospital in October 2024, after her diagnosis of intracranial haemorrhage evident from a serious case of bacterial meningitis. On admission, she presented with significant weakness on her left side, severe difficulties with communication, and complete dependence on all aspects of day-to-day living. Initially, she was a non-verbal patient completely unable to follow commands or interaction, all of which led to a complete reliance on others for feeding, mobility and personal care.

"We were excited and grateful to be managing a very complex case," said Dr. Ashraf Elbatal, Clinical Lead and Consultant Paediatrician at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital. "Al Shagira’s journey began when she was admitted with a series of life-threatening postoperative complications, including intraventricular haemorrhage, status epilepticus, severe spasticity, gastroenterological and cardiology issues. Her recovery required a highly specialised, multidisciplinary approach."

Thanks to the comprehensive care delivered by Salma’s dedicated team – including physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, and nursing staff – Al Shagira embarked on a personalised daily rehabilitation programme that would gradually change her life.

When Al Shagira first came to us, she was unable to move in bed or sit up on her own. She started physiotherapy and with some time, continued physiotherapy and encouragement from her family, she was gaining strength, relearning bed mobility, and independent sitting. Over time, she was able to transfer to a wheelchair, participate in group therapy sessions, and eventually walk with assistance.

"Her progression included developing independent bed mobility, strong trunk control, and improved balance," said Venus Bucoy Quirante, Physiotherapist at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital. "All the little victories built up her strength and confidence - it all came together when she stood up to walk with a rollator frame."

Occupational therapy was integral in supporting Al Shagira to regain independence in daily living activities. In the beginning stages she could barely sit up unassisted and needed complete assistance for hygiene.

"We started with some basic level goals, such as tolerating upright sitting in bed- this was very important for laying the foundation for her to re-establish activities of daily living (ADLs)," said Deidre Diane Karfor, Occupational Therapist. "There was a major shift from needing a shower trolley to performing seated hygiene routines. With the support of adaptive equipment, such as a tilt-in-space wheelchair and a soft raised toilet seat, she became more confident and capable. Her proudest achievement has been sitting independently on the commode and managing her own hygiene – a vital step towards restoring her dignity and independence."

At the onset of her rehabilitation process, Al Shagira was unable to produce speech and express her needs. Communication was reintroduced through speech and language therapy, which provided ongoing cognitive stimulation to the patient. She initially used non-verbal responses until she was eventually able to develop short phrases and then sentences as she progressed through rehabilitation.

"We used visual support and cognitive-communication therapy to rebuild her expressive abilities by addressing her memory, attention, and problem-solving," said Saranya Cheruvalath, Speech and Language Pathologist, Salma Rehabilitation Hospital. "These skills are critical to not just communication, but also to integrate into academic settings and participation in social interactions."

Al Shagira's nutritional intake also improved significantly. From being tube-fed, she transitioned to oral feeding through a carefully structured desensitisation programme, yet another remarkable sign of her recovery journey.

By the time of her discharge, Al Shagira was ambulating with a rollator, speaking fluently in full sentences, and self-feeding. She is now rehabilitating as an outpatient and looks forward to returning to school.

"Her story is a real example of the advanced medical expertise and high-quality care provided at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital," Dr. Ashraf Elbatal said. "From being in intensive care to safely walking out with her family, every step in her care demonstrated the importance of trust, determination, and teamwork in the healing process. We are so proud to have been part of her rehabilitation and to observe her incredible progress."

Al Shagira’s remarkable transformation stands as a powerful reminder of what determined patients, supportive families, and expert medical teams can achieve together. Her journey continues, but with every confident step she takes, she embodies renewed hope—not only for herself, but for countless others facing similar challenges.