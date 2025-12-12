EU Commission calls launch of strategic partnership talks with UAE important milestone

BRUSSELS, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A spokesperson for the European Commission said today that the launch of negotiations to establish a strategic partnership between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates represents an important step towards advancing bilateral relations. The comment followed today's announcement by Dubravka Šuica, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, confirming the start of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

The spokesperson noted that the EU’s executive body places considerable importance on the negotiations, viewing them as a means to bring a substantive qualitative enhancement to relations with the UAE, in line with the Union’s broader approach to strengthening ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He added that the Commission hopes to see tangible progress in developing the new strategic partnership, expressing confidence in the process and reaffirming the EU’s readiness to support and advance it within the political framework set out in the strategy adopted by the European Commission in 2022.

The spokesperson also stressed that the EU hopes this step, undertaken with the UAE, will contribute to reinforcing stability and promoting prosperity across the region.