RAK Government Media Office concludes participation in BRIDGE Summit

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) has concluded its participation in the inaugural BRIDGE Summit, showcasing the emirate’s sustainable development and economic growth to regional and international media and communications leaders.

Through its pavilion, RAKGMO highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a destination for living, working, investing and tourism, focusing on its natural environment, strategic location and business opportunities.

Heba Fatani, Director-General of RAKGMO, said the participation was guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. She said the pavilion offered an immersive presentation of the emirate’s development journey, economic progress and natural assets.

The pavilion featured visual displays illustrating Ras Al Khaimah’s environmental diversity, investment potential and economic opportunities across sectors, including tourism and business.

RAK FM, the emirate’s Arabic-language radio station, also broadcast live from the event, hosting interviews with speakers, participants and media professionals.