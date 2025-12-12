PureHealth launches AI-powered standalone diagnostic laboratory

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- PureHealth has unveiled its AI-powered Lab, a flagship AI-driven diagnostic facility developed under its subsidiary, PureLab.

The 70,000-square-foot facility is set to transform national diagnostic services through cutting-edge AI-driven automation, real-time quality control, and seamless integration with a network of over 140 laboratories holding more than 50 international accreditations.

The lab was officially inaugurated by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), alongside Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH; Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth; Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth; and senior representatives from DoH and PureLab.

The seven-storey AI-powered Lab is equipped to process more than 30 million samples annually. Designed with built-in capacity for future expansion, it is well-positioned to meet the UAE’s growing demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities.

Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at DoH, said, “The launch of PureLab’s AI-powered Lab represents a significant step forward in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smart, integrated, and patient-centred healthcare system. As the regulator, we are committed to fostering innovation and enabling high-impact investments that enhance diagnostic accuracy, accelerate care delivery, and improve health outcomes.”

Operating 24/7, PureLab’s AI-powered Lab represents a new era in diagnostic excellence, seamlessly AI intelligence, robotics, energy-efficient infrastructure, and the UAE’s most advanced sample transport and automation systems.

The lab offers more than 1,800 test parametres across a broad spectrum of specialties, including anatomic pathology, molecular genetics, hematopathology, histocompatibility for organ and bone marrow transplants, infectious disease detection, and environmental testing.

The AI-powered Lab is powered by a multidisciplinary team of 1,300 expert consultants, bringing deep experience in laboratory management and clinical operations. Their collective expertise underpins a patient- and clinician-centric model focused on AI-enhanced diagnostic accuracy, data confidentiality and clinical relevance.

Arindam Haldar, CEO of PureLab, said, “Established as the UAE’s core facility, it will serve as a national cornerstone for essential health programmes, including newborn screening, infectious disease monitoring, and transplant compatibility.”

At the heart of its innovation is an AI-powered digital pathology platform, which uses Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) to transform traditional slides into high-resolution digital images, enabling rapid AI-assisted analysis of disease markers and anomalies.

The lab connects oncology centres nationwide, supporting real-time remote slide viewing, virtual consultations, and faster, AI-enhanced clinical decisions.

Comprehensive services in routine clinical pathology, such as chemistry, immunoassay, serology, coagulation, and microbiology.

In addition, the facility incorporates a range of sustainable features, including a fully hybrid transport fleet, paperless digital reporting, energy-efficient window films, and rooftop solar panels, aligning with the UAE’s net-zero emissions strategy.

The lab allows healthcare providers to submit a wide range of tests through a unified, cost-effective platform, reducing dependency on multiple laboratories. It also supports community-based diagnostics, including walk-in services and home-testing pilots.