Kenyan Embassy hosts Independence Day reception

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in the UAE hosted a reception on Thursday to mark Kenya’s Independence Day.

The event, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, along with a number of officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

Kenneth Milimo Nganga, Ambassador of Kenya to the UAE, expressed his country's pride in the distinguished relations with the UAE, affirming the commitment to leverage available opportunities to strengthen these ties in a way that serves the interests of both nations and supports the prosperity of their peoples.