MoHESR briefs universities on Academic-Industry Sabbatical Programme

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) hosted a roadshow, including two specialised workshops, to introduce higher education institutions (HEIs) to the Academic-Industry Sabbatical Programme.

The sessions were organised by the Industry-Academic Collaboration in the Economic Sectors’ Labour Market Group under the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills.

The workshops are part of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen collaboration between HEIs and economic sectors.

The initiative enables university students and faculty members to take time off from their studies or professional duties to work with prospective employers in priority sectors, gaining practical experience and enhancing students’ readiness for the labour market.

It also supports continuous curriculum updates in HEIs in line with the aspirations of economic sector leaders, by integrating faculty’s real-world experience and keeping programmes aligned with evolving technologies and industry skills.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) and Chairman of the Industry-Academic Collaboration in the Economic Sectors’ Labour Market Group, led the first workshop in Abu Dhabi. Dr. Khalid Askar, Director of Innovation and Scientific Research at MoHESR, led the second workshop in Dubai.

Both sessions witnessed strong engagement, bringing together more than 180 representatives of 22 HEIs, including university leaders, faculty members and administrative staff from various departments.

The workshops presented an overview of the structure of the Academic-Industry Sabbatical Programme and its implementation roadmap at a national level. The participants also discussed the needs of universities and provided their feedback on the programme’s design and implementation mechanisms.

As part of the introductory phase, additional sessions will be organised for industrial sectors to collect further feedback.

Once implemented, the initiative will support the development of R&D programmes and strengthen their practical application. It will also provide students with high-quality training and employment opportunities while enabling faculty members to gain first-hand industry insights that can be integrated into the curricula and teaching methods.