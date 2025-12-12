Mansour bin Zayed launches 'Al Khail Square' project at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, has launched the “Al Khail Square” project, a comprehensive development project at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The project embodies Abu Dhabi’s vision to elevate the equestrian sector and blend its deep heritage with a modern urban framework, enhancing quality of life and supporting the Emirate's future plan towards integrated communities.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour reviewed the new urban plan and was briefed by Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, on the project’s components. These include advanced equestrian facilities, upscale residential units, modern healthcare facilities, a variety of commercial spaces and a new world-class members' club.

He also received a briefing on the technical aspects and implementation timeline from Ali Al Shaiba, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Abu Dhabi Turf Club, and other project supervisors.

Sheikh Mansour said the “Al Khail Square” project reflects the prominent status of equestrian sports in Abu Dhabi and the sustained support it receives. He emphasised that the development of this urban destination, which merges authenticity with modernity, will solidify the Emirate's position as a global hub for horse racing and equestrian sports.

He stressed the project's importance as a significant addition to Abu Dhabi's development landscape, contributing to its urban, sporting, and cultural infrastructure, and mandated adherence to the approved schedule for timely completion to the highest standards.

Al Shaiba said that the project will redefine the club’s architectural identity by creating an integrated destination that reflects its historical legacy while offering a contemporary model for premium living and hospitality.

The "Al Khail Square” extends the legacy of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1976, and has served as a major platform for sporting and cultural events in the emirate.

The development adopts an integrated urban vision focused on sustainability and quality of life, featuring pedestrian pathways, open green spaces, architectural designs that maximise natural light and improve air quality, as well as advanced infrastructure and modern cooling systems to ensure year-round comfort for residents and visitors.

With its strategic location, "Al Khail Square” is set to become one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent real estate destinations, serving as a new development driver that reinforces the Emirate's status as a city combining equestrian tradition with a modern lifestyle.