Dubai Basketball claim thrilling win over Bayern Munich in EuroLeague

DUBAI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball Club continued their strong home run in the EuroLeague, securing a dramatic 89–88 victory over Germany’s Bayern Munich in a Round 15 matchup held tonight at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Dubai overturned a late deficit in the final seconds to snatch the win by a single point, raising their tally to seven victories this season while maintaining an impressive unbeaten home record.

Dubai’s McKinley Wright led the team to the crucial win, finishing as the top scorer with 22 points in addition to 7 assists.