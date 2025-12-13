RAK Ruler attends dinner banquet hosted by Peruvian Embassy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has attended a dinner banquet hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Peru at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village here.

Commenting on the function, the RAK ruler noted the importance of such events in strengthening cooperation and relations, while serving as a bridge for cultural exchange and understanding.

He exchanged cordial conversations during the banquet with the Peruvian Ambassador, Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, and the guests on the importance of cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral cooperation, in a manner that contributes to building bridges of mutual understanding and respect.