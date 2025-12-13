UAE consolidates its position as global hub for modern finance, digital assets

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has continued to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading hubs for modern finance and digital assets, supported by its strategic location between East and West, economic stability, business-friendly environment, and the adoption of advanced legislation that provides a clear framework for innovation in digital financial solutions and modern asset management.

Global experts in the financial sector told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE has become a global role model in modern finance, blockchain-based finance, financial digitisation, and the establishment of advanced regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate, a Solana-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), said the UAE has emerged as one of the world’s most important hubs for modern and on-chain finance, thanks to its strategic location, proximity to capital, and supportive business environment.

For his part, Scott Thiel, CEO and co-founder of Tokinvest, a digital marketplace for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) , said the future of financial management depends on a strong regulatory environment and a well-planned digital transformation. He noted that the UAE has become one of the world’s leading countries in this field, citing efforts by entities such as the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to establish a clear, purpose-built framework for trading tokenized real-world assets.

He added that regulatory clarity in the UAE enhances investor confidence, strengthens market integrity, and drives innovation forward. Through this proactive and comprehensive approach, the UAE is cementing its position as a global model for the issuance, trading, and management of modern digital assets.

Mohammed Abdulmalek, Head of the Middle East for PGIM (Prudential Global Investment Management), said that technology has become a fundamental pillar in the development of the real assets sector in the UAE.

He noted that marginal improvements are no longer sufficient to achieve sustainable growth, stressing that companies unable to adopt technology and build digital capabilities will gradually be excluded in favor of more advanced competitors.

Magdalena Boškić, Crypto Compliance Expert at leading Swiss business law firm Kellerhals Carrard, said the UAE has successfully established itself as an advanced global hub for digital asset regulation. She pointed out that the country’s regulatory development—through bodies such as the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority—is among the most advanced worldwide.

She added that this proactive legislative approach has enabled the UAE to consolidate its position as a key destination for companies operating in the digital assets sector.

Andrii Lazurenko, CEO of ADI Foundation for blockchain infrastructure, affirmed that the UAE, with its economic stability, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location between East and West, has become a leading global hub for developing sovereign blockchain infrastructures, regulating digital assets, and shaping Web3 policies.

Meanwhile, Akash Anand, Regional Director and Head of the Middle East and Africa at Swiss banking technology solutions company Avaloq, said that the advanced regulatory environment and rapid decision-making in the UAE have contributed to the country achieving leading positions in asset management and financial technology.