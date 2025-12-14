China’s Foreign Minister, Special Envoy of UAE President to China discuss strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership between two countries

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of UAE President to China, and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, met with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates on 12–13 December.

The meeting, held at the Zayed National Museum, discussed the comprehensive strategic relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China and reviewed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries across key and vital sectors of mutual interest, including politics, economy, industry, energy, technology, health, and culture.

The meeting was attended by Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, and Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, along with a number of officials.

This visit marks the first official visit by a Foreign Minister to the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.