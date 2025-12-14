Two US soldiers, interpreter killed in terrorist attack in Syria

WASHINGTON-DAMASCUS, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed today in an attack carried out by an armed assailant affiliated with the terrorist organisation ISIS near the Syrian city of Palmyra, where they were taking part in counter-terrorism operations, the US Department of Defense announced.

Sean Parnell, spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, said three other individuals were wounded in the attack.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that partner forces killed the attacker.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA reported that Syrian security forces and US forces came under fire from an armed individual near Palmyra while conducting a joint field patrol.

Citing a security source, the agency said the incident resulted in injuries to two members of the Syrian security forces and a number of US personnel, while the gunman was killed.

The source added that US helicopters intervened to evacuate the wounded to the Al Tanf base following the shooting incident.