UN Alliance of Civilisations urges youth to reaffirm peace as global priority

RIYADH,14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In a world shaped by conflict and digital noise, the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) called for young people to make the 21st century the last century in which humanity witnesses war.

Speaking to UN News ahead of the 11th Global Forum of the Alliance, which opens in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Miguel Ángel Moratinos urged youth everywhere to reclaim peace as a global priority.

The future depends on a new generation willing to choose dialogue over division, and humanity over hatred, he said.

Moratinos acknowledged, however, that the world has become more complex. He sees this as a challenge that demands deeper commitment to listening, dialogue and understanding.

Among the most pressing issues Moratinos identified is artificial intelligence – a force he says will shape the future in profound ways, while warning of the challenges.

“A machine has no concern for religion, faith, ethics — but humans do,” he said. That is why he insists that AI must remain human-centered, guided by human values and human decision-making.

He warned against the risk of people surrendering their freedom and responsibility to machines. If humanity forgets its moral compass, he cautioned, technology will not correct course. For Moratinos, the Alliance of Civilisations exists precisely to protect values and ethics.