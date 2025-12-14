Japan's green tea exports reach highest level in over 70 years

TOKYO, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) - Japan's green tea exports in the first 10 months of this year reached the highest level in over 70 years on the back of the booming overseas market for matcha powder and the depreciation of the Japanese yen, government and industry data showed.

Tea exports between January and October grew 44% from the same period last year to 10,084 tonnes. The United States was the top destination, importing 3,497 tonnes in the 10 months, KYODO NEWS reported, citing government and industry data.

Green tea exports have been increasing for nine consecutive years, reflecting the growing overseas popularity of Japanese foods among health-conscious consumers.

Despite rising overseas sales, annual shipments remained below 10,000 tonnes after peaking at 11,553 tonnes in 1954, partly as Chinese tea grew in popularity.

Despite sluggish green tea demand within Japan, tea leaf prices have been rising in recent years in line with falling production.

In 2024, Japan produced about 74,000 tons of tea leaves, more than 10 percent less than a decade earlier, amid declining demand for sencha used in brewing and an aging farming population.

According to an agricultural cooperative in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, the country's major tea leaf producer, leaves produced between October and November, typically used for bottled tea drinks, fetched over 2,500 yen ($16) per kilogram, surging six-fold from a year earlier.