RTA awards contract for Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Intersection Development

DUBAI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the Contract for Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Intersection Development with Al Awir Road and Al Manama Street.

The project includes the construction of 2,300 metres of bridges, expansion of lanes, paving of service roads along Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Awir Road in both directions, and provision of entrances and exits serving residential and development areas along the corridor.

The project will increase the street’s capacity from 5,200 vehicles per hour in both directions to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions—an increase of 176%. It will also reduce travel time from 20 minutes to just five minutes. Completion is expected in the third quarter of 2028.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Undertaking this project is part of RTA’s master plan to develop the roads, bridges, crossings, and tunnels network to accommodate growing traffic volumes, enhance mobility, and ensure smoother traffic flow across Dubai.

This plan supports the needs of urban expansion and population growth. The project serves residential and development areas with a combined population of residents and visitors exceeding 600,000.”

He added: “The project includes converting the existing roundabout into a grade-separated intersection that enables free-flowing traffic movements in all directions. The works involve constructing main bridges on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with four lanes in each direction, along with building ramps for right- and left-turn movements, each comprising two lanes.”

“The project also includes constructing a bridge at the intersection of Al Awir Road with Emirates Road to serve traffic heading towards Al Awir and Sharjah, as well as developing parallel service roads along Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Awir Road in both directions to provide safe access points serving the surrounding development areas.”

He further explained: “The project includes upgrading the surface roads at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Al Manama Street. The scope involves widening Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street from two to four lanes in each direction to increase capacity and enhancing the signalised surface intersection to improve its operational efficiency and expand its traffic capacity. The project will also provide safe access points to serve the surrounding development areas.”

The improvement of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street forms part of RTA’s wider efforts, which began with the development of the street’s extension through the construction of a four-lane road in each direction over a 25-kilometre stretch, from its intersection with Dubai–Al Ain Road to the roundabout on Al Yalayis Street. The works included upgrading several intersections along the surrounding road network.

A grade-separated interchange was constructed at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Latifa bint Hamdan Street near the entrance to Global Village for traffic inbound from Emirates Road. A signalised roundabout was also built at the intersection with Al Qudra Street, along with a signalised surface intersection at the junction with Hessa Street. These traffic solutions represent interim improvements that will be further upgraded in future through a package of final traffic enhancements.

The project also included improving Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street along the section extending from its intersection with Dubai–Al Ain Road to the Academic City roundabout, covering about three kilometres. The works involved constructing two bridges at the Dubai Silicon Oasis intersection, each 120 metres long and providing four lanes in each direction, with a total capacity of 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions.

A signalised surface intersection was also constructed beneath the two bridges, comprising 20 lanes in all directions with a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour. These improvements were designed to ensure smooth traffic flow towards Dubai Silicon Oasis and Zayed University, as well as to enhance traffic movement at the Academic City roundabout.