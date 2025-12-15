Victory strengthen World Championship lead with Dubai Grand Prix win in XCAT

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Team Victory reinforced their crowning as World Champion of the UIM XCAT Powerboat Championship for the 2025 season after winning first place Sunday in the second main race of the Dubai Grand Prix, through the duo Salem Al-Adidi and Issa Al Ali aboard Victory 7.

Team Victory completed a double victory at the Dubai Grand Prix, having already secured first place in the opening main race. The team collected 70 points (35 points from each race), finishing the world season at the top of the standings with a total of 200 points, ahead of Team Fujairah, which finished second with 132 points, and Team Great Britain in third place with 126 points.

Al-Adidi and Al Ali completed the second main race in a time of 40:00.74 minutes, finishing 12.66 seconds ahead of Team Sharjah in second place, and 1 minute and 1 second ahead of Team Fujairah, which finished third.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports, and Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The winners were crowned by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Saif Juma Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club; and John Mary Van Larken, Vice President of the International Powerboating Federation, alongside members of the boards of directors of marine sports clubs in the UAE.

For his part, Saif Juma Al Suwaidi congratulated Team Victory on winning the XCAT World Championship title, stressing that dedication and continuous work throughout the season were the key factors behind this achievement, reflected in the team’s consistent performance from the opening round in Fujairah through the Kuwait and Dubai rounds.

He also praised the efforts of the organizing committees in ensuring the success of the Dubai Grand Prix at all levels, guaranteeing the highest organizational standards, and preparing the competition venue at Nessnass Beach in Jumeirah to welcome fans from different nationalities. Spectators enjoyed strong and exciting races featuring teams from Great Britain, Sweden, Norway, Kuwait, and Italy, alongside UAE teams.