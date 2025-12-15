Egypt announces successful launch of SPNEX satellite

CAIRO, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) Sunday announced the successful launch and orbital insertion of the Egyptian satellite SPNEX, marking a significant scientific milestone and reflecting the country’s progress in space technology.

The satellite has begun transmitting its first signals, according to an EgSA statement.

SPNEX is part of Egypt’s nano-satellite development programme. It demonstrates the ability of Egyptian expertise in implementing complete space systems—from design and manufacturing to assembly, integration, testing, and operational deployment in orbit.

The satellite, developed in cooperation with the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, serves as a scientific laboratory in space. It specializes in measuring plasma characteristics in the ionosphere and supports studies on solar and magnetic storms. It also supports the building of accurate ionospheric models and contributes to climate research.