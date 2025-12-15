University of Sharjah soars to 38th globally in 2025 UI GreenMetric Sustainability Rankings

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah rose 29 places to rank 38th globally in the 2025 edition of the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings. It also secured first place in the UAE for the ninth consecutive year, as well as in the GCC countries and the wider Arab world.

The UI GreenMetric ranking, which assesses the world’s most environmentally committed institutions, included 1,745 participating universities this year.

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, congratulated H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, saying the milestone reflects Sheikh Sultan’s clear vision, guidance, and unwavering support, in strengthening the university’s international standing.