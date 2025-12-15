Researchers find vital clue in progression of Type 1 diabetes

FLORIDA, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Researchers at the University of Florida’s Diabetes Institute have identified an early biological sign that signals the development of type 1 diabetes, according to a study published in the journal Diabetes.

The study found that the smallest collections of insulin-producing beta cells, as well as single cells scattered throughout the pancreas, are the first to die as the immune system launches its assault. This is thought to occur even before someone with diabetes exhibits symptoms.

The loss of these cells appears to be a harbinger of the next phase of Type 1 diabetes, when the immune system begins to destroy the larger and more significant collections of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. These clusters of cells are called the islets of Langerhans.

“We did not expect that,” said the study’s senior author, Clive H. Wasserfall, Ph.D., a researcher at the UF Diabetes Institute. “And we can only speculate as to why that would be. This leads to a place where, if we can save these remaining bigger islets of Langerhans, perhaps one day we could prevent or delay the disease from happening.”

Understanding the disease’s progression, Wasserfall said, provides the scaffolding for strategies to combat the disorder even as a cure remains a distant hope.

The finding might also one day help doctors detect Type 1 diabetes earlier, allowing for quicker intervention to slow its progression.

“The genesis of the study was to see if the islets are closer together in the smaller pancreases,” said Wasserfall, an assistant professor in the UF College of Medicine’s Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine. “It turned out that they’re not.”

Along the way, the team used advanced imaging and computer analysis to examine slides of pancreatic tissue from the UF Health-based Network for Pancreatic Organ donors with Diabetes, or nPOD. It’s the largest biorepository of pancreatic tissue used for Type 1 diabetes research.

The study revealed that smaller insulin-producing clusters vanished early in the disease process, while larger islets remained mostly intact in samples from individuals with early-stage disease.

“And not all the islets disappear at the same rate,” Wasserfall said. “The smaller ones tended to go first.”

That finding could help explain why Type 1 diabetes progresses differently in children than in adults. Young children, whose pancreases naturally have more small islets, often lose insulin-producing ability rapidly after diagnosis. Older individuals may retain some insulin production for years.