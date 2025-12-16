UAE joins Bahrain in National Day celebrations

ABU DHABI, 16 December (WAM) – The UAE is joining the Kingdom of Bahrain in celebrating its National Day, which falls on 16th December, underscoring the close fraternal bonds and strategic partnership between the two countries and their peoples.

The UAE is hosting a series of special events and shows, reflecting the leadership’s and people’s shared celebration with Bahrain.

Relations between the UAE and Bahrain are rooted in long-standing historical ties and continue to deepen based on shared principles and visions, reinforced by kinship and common customs.

The robust relationship serves as a key pillar for Gulf unity, security, and stability, underpinned by the two countries’ political and strategic weight and their role as regional models in sustainable development.

A major milestone in bilateral relations came in 2000 with the establishment of the UAE–Bahrain Joint Higher Committee, which has since driven cooperation across political, military, economic, investment and cultural sectors, supporting joint Gulf action.

The committee’s meetings regularly yield agreements to strengthen bilateral ties. Its 12th session, held in November 2024, saw the signing of memoranda of understanding covering civil aviation, financial and economic policy exchange, competitiveness, government training and a tourism cooperation programme.

Economic and trade relations continue to record steady growth. The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Bahrain reached AED24.5 billion in the first nine months of this year, a 2 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024, and a 35.4 percent increase from 2023. Total non-oil trade in 2024 exceeded AED34.1 billion.

The UAE is Bahrain's second-largest global trading partner, accounting for 10.4 percent of its total trade last year.

The two countries have signed numerous economic agreements and memoranda of understanding, including cooperation in peaceful space exploration, agriculture and marine resources, and renewable energy projects between Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment and Masdar. Cultural ties have also been strengthened through agreements aimed at preserving shared heritage, including UAE-backed restoration projects in Bahrain.

As the UAE joins Bahrain in celebrating the occasion, the kingdom continues to advance steadily, achieving national milestones, launching ambitious development initiatives and ranking highly in global competitiveness indicators.

Bahrain has made notable progress in its development plans, maintaining a resilient national economy supported by the rapid expansion of non-oil sectors, including financial services, FinTech, tourism and logistics. Gross domestic product grew 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by a 3.5 percent increase in non-oil activities, according to the Quarterly Economic Report.

Rating agency S&P has maintained a stable outlook for Bahrain’s economy, citing its capacity to advance reform programmes and enhance fiscal sustainability, reflecting the strength and flexibility of its economic policies.

Bahrain continues to develop sectors critical to economic transformation by investing in value-added industries, accelerating digital transformation and empowering national talent, while benefiting from financial and economic integration within the GCC, which supports stability and broadens development prospects.