teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi unveils two new immersive artworks

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The multi-sensory art experience, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, continues to push the boundaries of art, technology and human perception with the unveiling of two new transformative artworks, “Massless Suns and Dark Suns” and “Megaliths in the Roots Garden”.

Starting 16th December 2025, the new artworks will take visitors on an immersive journey of discovery, where perception, environment and imagination intertwine to reshape the very meaning of art.

The journey of “Megaliths in the Roots Garden” doesn’t end at its upper level; it continues downstairs. The roots of the surrounding trees extend into the newly opened lower floor, hanging freely in the air as if suspended between two worlds, nurtured by an environment that allows them to grow mid-air. Clusters of megaliths rise around them, creating a striking dialogue between nature and the built environment. This hidden extension of the artwork tells a story of resilience and coexistence, revealing how life can flourish in the most unexpected places.

The journey through the teamLab Phenomena continues with “Massless Suns and Dark Suns”, where visitors are invited to explore light as an intangible medium, creating a Cognitive Sculpture. Just as the roots downstairs in “Megaliths in the Roots Garden” defy gravity and grow in unexpected ways, here art exists only in perception.

Guests interact with radiant spheres of light, shaping a dynamic, ever-evolving environment that blurs the boundaries between light and darkness. These spaces guide visitors through a continuum of discovery, where nature, structure and perception converge to redefine what art can be.

Takashi Kudo, Communications Director of teamLab, said, "At teamLab Phenomena, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our visitors' experience, creating spaces that inspire curiosity, connection and creativity. The introduction of these two new artworks reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and reimagining how art can engage the senses and encourage exploration."

These new additions, Kudo said, not only expand the possibilities of interactive art but also invite visitors to immerse themselves in ever-evolving phenomena that spark wonder and leave lasting impressions.

Both new artworks exemplify teamLab Phenomena’s ethos of “living art”, where each visit offers a unique, ever-changing experience. The artworks evolve in real-time, responding fluidly to the visitor's presence and environment, creating a living, breathing experience that transcends traditional definitions of art.