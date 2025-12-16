Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering advances genomics, biotechnology

AL AIN, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (KCGEB) continues to drive the UAE’s leadership in genomics and biotechnology by transforming scientific knowledge into practical solutions and strategic partnerships with global impact.

As a pioneer in genomics and synthetic biology research, KCGEB focuses on programming living organisms through advanced genetic circuits and biological memory systems to enhance resilience to climate change and environmental conditions. Among its research initiatives is a genomic study of the Ghaf tree, examining its adaptation to seasonal changes and identifying traits such as flowering cycles and root systems that can be applied to developing climate-resilient crops.

Dr. Khaled Amiri, Professor of Molecular Genetics and Genomics at UAE University and Director of KCGEB, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that modern scientific research has shifted from modifying a single gene or improving an individual trait to understanding the genome as an integrated, programmable system, similar to smart systems. This approach relies on studying the three-dimensional genome, epigenetic regulation, and non-coding regulatory elements, which constitute about 97 percent of the genome and were once considered non-functional.

Based on this framework, Dr. Amiri said the centre is engineering coordinated biological systems within plants, animals and microorganisms by regulating groups of genes to enhance tolerance, productivity and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. The approach supports food security and agricultural sustainability, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions.

To bolster this approach, the centre has established international research collaborations with institutions such as the Sainsbury Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the Boyce Thompson Institute, and New York University.

The centre is also integrating advanced genomics, artificial intelligence and synthetic biology to develop programmable genetic circuits that enable researchers to predict biological behaviour and improve organism performance with high precision, in line with the UAE’s strategy to invest in advanced sciences and build an innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy.