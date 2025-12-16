‘PROXIMITIES' exhibition reflects depth of UAE–Korea cultural ties, says Korea's First Lady

SEOUL, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea First Lady Kim Hea Kyung said that the “PROXIMITIES” exhibition reflects the growing cultural ties and special strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

Speaking at the exhibition's opening at the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA), the First Lady noted that the event builds on her recent visit to the UAE, which bolstered civilisational proximity and cultural exchange. She expressed gratitude to Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, for the invitation, describing the event as a platform for sustainable cultural cooperation.

The exhibition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) in partnership with SeMA, is the largest of its kind in East Asia. It features over 110 works by 47 artists, including 33 Emiratis representing three generations of creative evolution over five decades.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said the exhibition reflects the UAE’s vision of building international cultural bridges and deepening cooperation with partner countries, supporting artistic exchange and the growth of the cultural and creative industries.

Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem AlNuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, said that hosting the “PROXIMITIES” exhibition in Seoul highlights the strength of cultural relations between the two countries, presenting a comprehensive narrative of the evolution of visual arts in the UAE over five decades, combining works by pioneering and contemporary artists.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, emphasised that the exhibition uses photography, video, sculpture, and performance to showcase the intersection of traditional heritage and modern progress.

Kim Tae-kyun, First Deputy Mayor of Seoul, said the exhibition reflects the strong friendship and cultural cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Seoul, demonstrating art’s power as a universal language to bridge cultural differences and bring communities closer.

Choi Eun-ju, Director-General of SeMA, described the event as the most comprehensive display of contemporary Emirati art in Korea to date, offering a platform to transcend geographic and cultural boundaries and reflect on the enduring value of artistic exchange.

The exhibition will run until 29th March, 2026, as part of a long-term cultural partnership aimed at strengthening cultural exchange and artistic dialogue between the two countries.