Air Arabia connects Sharjah, Munich with daily non-stop flights

SHARJAH, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia has officially launched its daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Munich, marking the airline’s first German destination served directly from Sharjah.

The service is operated by the airline’s new Airbus A320neo, offering its customers enhanced comfort and convenience.

The inaugural flight was welcomed upon arrival with a special ceremony at Munich Airport attended by senior representatives from Air Arabia and the airport.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to commence our new non-stop service to Munich directly from Sharjah, a significant addition that further strengthens our growing footprint across Europe. This launch reflects our continued commitment to unlocking key destinations for our customers while offering greater choice and convenience.”

Oliver Dersch, Senior Vice President Aviation at Munich Airport, said, “We are delighted that Air Arabia has now launched its route between Munich and Sharjah. This expands travel options for our passengers and further strengthens Munich's important role in the market to and from the GCC countries.”

The addition of Munich marks a strategic expansion in Air Arabia’s growing European network directly from the UAE, which already includes key destinations such as Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, and soon to Warsaw Modlin and Prague.