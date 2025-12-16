Sharjah CP issues decision forming Board of Sharjah Cycling Club

SHARJAH, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cycling Club.

The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cycling Club shall be formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr bin Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi.

The Board includes the membership of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Brigadier Jassim Mohammed bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Eng. Khaled Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Salem Ahmed Salem Al Suwaidi, Yousuf Mirza Al Hammadi, and Tareq Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Saleh.

According to the decision, the Board shall distribute administrative positions among its members at its first meeting and elect a Vice Chairman either by consensus or through direct secret ballot.

The term of membership shall be four years, renewable for similar periods starting from the date of issuance of this decision.

The Board shall continue to carry out its duties upon the expiry of its term until a new Board is formed or the existing Board is renewed.