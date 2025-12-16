UAE participates in final BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025 under Brazil’s Chairship

BRASÍLIA, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has participated in the final BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025, which took place in the Brazilian capital, Brasília, to conclude Brazil’s Chairship of the group and handover to India as incoming Chair for 2026.

The UAE delegation was headed by Ghada Alnabulsi, Deputy Director of Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on discussing the key outcomes of this year’s BRICS process, including expanding cooperation in the fields of health, climate financing, and enhancing trade and investment. Participants also received briefings on outcomes relating to people-to-people engagements and the work of the BRICS Business Council.

On the second day, BRICS partner countries joined the discussion, reiterating their commitment to BRICS.

During the meeting, Brazil handed over the BRICS Chairship to India, which will assume the role in January 2026.

The UAE's BRICS membership and its active participation in the group’s meetings underscore its steadfast belief in the importance of coordinated joint global action and multilateral cooperation to address global challenges, in line with principles that promote peace, stability, and global prosperity.