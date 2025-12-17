Japan logs 1st trade surplus in 5 months in November

TOKYO, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan logged the first trade surplus in five months in November of 322.3 billion yen ($2 billion), as year-on-year exports to the United States rose for the first time in eight months, government data showed Wednesday.

Overall exports increased 6.1 percent from a year earlier to 9.71 trillion yen, up for the third straight month, boosted by semiconductors and other electronics parts to the rest of Asia and pharmaceutical products to the United States, Kyodo News reported, citing the Finance Ministry.

Imports climbed 1.3 percent to 9.39 trillion yen, driven by engines from the European Union and chips and other parts from Asia, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

By region, Japan's exports to the United States expanded 8.8 percent to 1.82 trillion yen, also reflecting a pickup in auto shipments to the country, with the impact of higher US tariffs apparently receding.

A trade surplus of 739.8 billion yen was recorded with the United States, up 11.3 percent from the previous year and marking the first growth in seven months.

Imports climbed 7.1 percent to 1.08 trillion yen.

Japan's US-bound car exports climbed 1.5 percent in value terms, the first increase since March before the higher tax for the industry was introduced.