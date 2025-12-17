Borouge included in FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Borouge Plc has been included in the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, launched by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in December 2025.

The FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index is the first income-focused index of its kind in the region and is designed to highlight companies with a consistent track record of dividend distribution.

The index comprises 17 companies that collectively represented more than 70 percent of total cash dividends paid by ADX-listed companies in 2025, reinforcing its relevance as a benchmark for long-term, income-oriented investors.

Borouge’s inclusion reflects the company’s ability to generate resilient cash flows across commodity cycles, supported by its world-scale production platform and sustained demand across its core markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. These fundamentals underpin Borouge’s capacity to deliver stable, through-the-cycle earnings and maintain an attractive, forward-visible dividend profile.

“Borouge’s inclusion in the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index reinforces our position as one of the region’s leading income stocks and reflects the strength and resilience of our business model," said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge.

He added, "Our focus on operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation enables us to deliver consistent and reliable returns for shareholders.”

Borouge reaffirmed its FY2025 dividend intention of 16.2 fils per share, which is expected to be maintained by Borouge Group International, when launched, through to at least 2030, subject to relevant approvals. The intended framework includes upside potential from a targeted payout ratio of up to 90 percent of net profit.

Supported by industry-leading EBITDA margins, a resilient balance sheet and a clear, long-term strategy, Borouge remains well positioned to deliver stable, sustainable shareholder returns.