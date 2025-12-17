UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Bahrain on accession to throne

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the anniversary of his accession to the throne.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Hamad.