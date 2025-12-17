Abu Dhabi Customs wins four awards at CIPD Awards 2025

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has won four major awards at the CIPD Middle East People Awards 2025, accredited by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) in the United Kingdom.

This achievement further strengthens the organisation’s distinguished institutional record and reflects its continued excellence in human capital development.

Abu Dhabi Customs was honoured with the Employer of the Year award, the highest honour among the awards and granted to organisations that demonstrate outstanding performance in empowering talent and advancing human capital. It also received awards for Best Digital Innovation or AI Programme in HR / L&D, Best Learning & Development Programme – Public Sector, and Best Talent Management Strategy.

The 2025 edition of the awards saw strong competition across 11 categories. Abu Dhabi Customs participated in four categories and secured wins in all of them, underscoring the organisation’s high level of institutional excellence and strategic maturity in building a progressive work environment and an integrated human resources ecosystem.

Dr. Ebrahim AlKhajeh, Director of the Human Resources Division at Abu Dhabi Customs, said that Abu Dhabi Customs’ focus on fostering a positive and motivating workplace founded on empowerment, innovation, and sustainability contributes to strengthening its global leadership position and supporting the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi.

Dr. AlKhajeh added that winning these awards, particularly the Employer of the Year award, represents international recognition of the success of Abu Dhabi Customs’ policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing, developing capabilities and career pathways, and leveraging digital and intelligent solutions in human capital management.