UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Wangchuck and to Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on the occasion.