UAE announces updated age cut-off date for KG, Grade 1 admissions starting AY 2026-2027

ABU DHABI, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council has approved an update to the student age cut-off date for Kindergarten and Grade 1 admissions. Beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year, the official age cut-off will shift to 31st December of the admission year for all schools and kindergartens whose academic calendars begin in August or September. Previously, the cut-off date was 31st August.

The decision, formally recommended by the Ministry of Education, follows a comprehensive technical and pedagogical review. This review drew on national academic performance data, international benchmarking, and input from across the education sector.

To be eligible for admission, students must have completed the required age on or before 31st December of the admission year, as follows:

For Pre-Kindergarten, children must be three years old by 31st December of the admission year. This corresponds to Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) in the British curriculum, Petite Section (PS) in the French system, and Pre-KG in other international curricula.

At the Kindergarten 1 (KG1) level, children are required to be four years old by 31st December. This stage aligns with Foundation Stage 2 (FS2) under the British curriculum, Moyenne Section (MS) in the French curriculum, and KG1 in other international systems.

For Kindergarten 2 (KG2), admission is open to children who are five years old by 31st December. This level corresponds to Year 1 in the British curriculum, Grande Section (GS) in the French curriculum, and KG2 in other international curricula.

At the Grade 1 level, children must be six years old by 31 December of the admission year. This equates to Year 2 in the British curriculum, Cours Préparatoire (CP) in the French curriculum, and Grade 1 in other international curricula.

The decision will apply to new student admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year only and will not affect students currently enrolled, who will continue under the admission rules in place at the time of their original registration.

Schools that begin their academic year in April will continue to apply the 31st March cut-off date under their existing system, with no change.

Placement for students transferring between schools, curricula (e.g., British, American, or other international systems), or those arriving from outside the UAE, will be based on the last successfully completed grade and academic progression, in line with approved grade equivalency procedures.

The policy shift is underpinned by national and international research assessing child readiness across core developmental domains, including cognitive, socio-emotional, language, and motor skills. Analysis of these domains confirmed that while age is a factor, school readiness is shaped by a broader set of interacting developmental indicators.

A national dataset of more than 39,000 students was analysed, including children who had enrolled at ages 3, 4, and 5 under the previous cut-off system.

The academic performance data revealed no significant disadvantages associated with early entry. In some cases, students who entered at age 3 demonstrated stronger academic outcomes. Conversely, those who enrolled later showed marginally lower performance.

The updated policy is designed to ensure greater fairness and consistency in enrolment, facilitate smoother transitions between different curricula, and better match early education expectations to age-appropriate developmental stages.

The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council commended the coordinated efforts across the education ecosystem, noting the constructive role played by schools, policymakers, and researchers. It reiterated its commitment to educational excellence as a pillar of the UAE’s broader development agenda.

The Ministry of Education also praised the role of parents, researchers, and educational experts in enriching the study and analysis process. The Ministry affirmed its commitment to engaging the wider education.