Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of SCHESR

SHARJAH, 17th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR).

The decree stipulates the approval of the Council’s general organisational structure. The Sharjah Executive Council shall, through its resolutions, issue the detailed organisational structure of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with the decisions necessary to implement the provisions of this decree.

This includes approving job descriptions for the functions of the Council’s organisational units in line with its mandates, and establishing, merging, or abolishing any organisational units under the departments listed within the approved general organisational structure.