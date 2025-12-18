UAE joins Qatar in celebrating National Day

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is marking Qatar’s National Day, observed annually on 18th December, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The UAE is hosting a series of events and illuminating iconic landmarks to mark the occasion, reflecting a shared history and fraternal relations.

Qatar is currently reporting some of the world's fastest economic growth, driven by initiatives to bolster the private sector and the recent launch of its National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024-2030. This labour roadmap aims to increase Qatari citizens' participation in the workforce and boost productivity.

In January 2024, Qatar also launched its Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which marks the final phase of the Qatar National Vision 2030 initiated in 2008 to transition the country into an advanced, diversified economy.

To modernise its infrastructure and social services, Qatar has rolled out several sector-specific strategies through 2030. The "Digital Agenda 2030" serves as a roadmap for nationwide digital transformation, positioning the country as a competitive player in smart cities, e-government, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

In education, Qatar unveiled the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Strategy 2024–2030 to enhance education quality, ensure equal opportunities, develop teachers’ skills, and strengthen learning environments in line with global best practices.

Qatar has also built a world-class public healthcare system and launched the National Food Security Strategy 2030 to ensure sustainable food security. In the environmental sector, its 2024–2030 strategy aims to balance development with sustainability and climate resilience.

These advancements are supported by an integrated transport and logistics network across land, air, and sea. This infrastructure has solidified Qatar’s role as a global logistics hub, enabling the country to host major international events and further integrate its economy with the global market.