Saqr Ghobash attends Qatari Embassy National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, attended a reception hosted by Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri, Ambassador of Qatar to the UAE, on Wednesday to mark Qatar’s National Day.

Also in attendance were Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside senior officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

The event opened with the national anthems of both countries, followed by a visual presentation on the history of UAE-Qatar relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al Mansouri highlighted the deep-rooted social, cultural, and familial bonds that anchor the relationship, noting that the partnership has consistently evolved over decades based on cooperation and close kinship. He added that Qatar and the UAE share some of the region’s strongest and most enduring bonds.

Al Mansouri congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the country’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, praising the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian aid.

He said the UAE has established a distinguished international presence through its humanitarian initiatives, offering a leading example in mobilising its capabilities to serve people worldwide.

He also reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the UAE across all fields in line with the shared interests and aspirations of both nations for a more prosperous future.