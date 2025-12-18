UAE expresses solidarity with Bolivia, conveys condolences over victims of Espejos, Piraí rivers flooding

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Plurinational State of Bolivia over the victims of flooding caused by the overflow of the Espejos and Piraí rivers in the El Torno area of the Santa Cruz region in eastern Bolivia following heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Bolivia over this tragedy.